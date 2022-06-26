Arsenal and Liverpool are targeting Aston Villa star Carney Chukwuemeka, and the 18-year-old could be sold this summer.

Chukwuemeka’s contract at Aston Villa expires in June 2023, so the Midlands club may be forced to sell him this summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer. If the England youth international continues to refuse to sign a new deal, Aston Villa may have little say in keeping him at the club.

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool and Arsenal are among a host of clubs showing an interest in the Aston Villa star, and it’s no surprise to see the aforementioned clubs targeting this sort of player.

Liverpool have been actively pursuing younger players for the future this summer, with their squad already jam-packed with elite players. Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho have both arrived at Anfield, and Chukwuemeka could soon be added to that list.

Arsenal are operating a similar transfer strategy, but tend to target younger players who can slot straight into the first team. Although Ramsay and Carvalho are likely to be involved in the senior training, it’s unlikely they will be regular starters.

Arsenal have targeted the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel, and Martin Odegaard in recent years, who are all still considered young players, but have slotted straight into the starting eleven.