Arsenal decide against signing 25-year-old EPL playmaker

Arsenal have had an incredible summer transfer window and reportedly continuing in their efforts to sign Leeds United’s Raphinha, as well as recently getting a deal for Man City’s Gabriel Jesus over the line, the Gunners’ spending doesn’t appear to be over, just yet.

Despite the talent the Londoners have already signed and could yet still sign, according to Express journalist Ryan Taylor, one player who will not be making the switch to the Emirates this summer is Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

In one of his recent and exclusive CaughtOffside columns, leading transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, said: “Arsenal have been following him for months but the priority is to understand if they can complete the Youri Tielemans deal…”

MORE: Newcastle United enter race to sign free-agent wanted by Man United

Even though the Belgian playmaker has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Arsenal, Taylor believes Mikel Arteta has now backed out of a potential deal.

“It’s an interesting one,” Taylor told GiveMeSport.

“The information I had was similar to others, that it’s been pulled.

“I was told not to write about Tielemans anymore with Arsenal and that it was very much agent-driven and has never been as close as has been suggested, which is strange because all signs were kind of pointing towards Tielemans happening with Jesus in the past few weeks.”

If Taylor’s information is accurate, Tielemans could be one of this window’s most intriguing sagas.

The Belgium international has just 12 months left on his deal with the Foxes and failure to offload him before the new season starts could see Brendan Rodgers’ side lose out on a decent transfer fee this time next season.