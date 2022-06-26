Chelsea are continuing to pursue a deal to sign defender Jules Kounde, but Sevilla have set a deadline for completing the transfer.

Kounde has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, with Thomas Tuchel desperate for defensive reinforcements. After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea are lacking numbers at the back.

Sevilla are reportedly demanding around £56m for the French international, and according to the Mirror, they have now set a deadline of July 5th for Chelsea to get a deal over the line.

Kounde and Chelsea have agreed personal terms, but the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee for the 23-year-old.

Barcelona are also interested in the defender, and Sevilla could explore this possibility if Chelsea don’t budge on their valuation of Kounde.

If Tuchel is keen to get his man, Chelsea will have to act fast. The young defender has established himself as a regular for Sevilla and is now a mainstay in the France national team.

To do so at a young age is impressive, and there’s no doubt he would be a useful addition to the Chelsea team.