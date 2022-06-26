Chelsea set to make new offer for four-time Premier League winner

After allowing Romelu Lukaku to re-join Inter Milan on loan for the 2022-23 season, Chelsea must now bring in a new attacker.

Following the recent sale of the club that has seen former owner Roman Abramovich make way for American billionaire Todd Boehly, the Blues are in the process of going through a major transition – both on and off the pitch.

Rumoured to have promised manager Thomas Tuchel as many as six new summer signings (Telegraph), the player who appears to be the Londoners’ priority is Manchester City’s, Raheem Sterling.

Sterling, 27, has spent seven years with the Citizens and although he has become a fringe player in recent times, the England international will still consider his time at the Etihad to have been a major success.

Featuring in over 330 games, in all competitions, the 27-year-old’s contributions have helped fire the Blue Moon to 12 major trophies, including four Premier League titles.

However, with his contract set to expire in just 12 months’ time and no signs of renewal, this summer window is going to be pivotal in where the experienced England international plays his football next season.

Wanted by rivals Chelsea, the latest comes from Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed Tuchel’s Blues are preparing to make a new offer for the Man City number seven.