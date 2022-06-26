Christian Eriksen makes Man United transfer decision

Judging by recent reports, Manchester United will not be signing midfielder Christian Eriksen this summer.

According to TalkSPORT, the Denmark international has rejected the chance to move to Old Trafford, prompting suggestions he could remain with Brentford following his loan last season.

Eriksen, 30, is a free agent and was believed to be wanted by Erik ten Hag in addition to top midfielder target Frenkie De Jong.

However, suffering a crushing blow in pursuit of the former Inter Milan and Spurs playmaker, ten Hag and his recruitment team may now need to assess alternative options.

It is a shame that the 20-time league winners have been unable to sign the 30-year-old. Eriksen would have proven to be a great addition and one that came with no transfer fee attached – a rare opportunity for the usually financially wasteful Premier League club.

It isn’t all bad news this weekend for the United faithful though.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Sport, the Red Devils have finally made a breakthrough in their talks with Barcelona to sign De Jong. The two European heavyweights are believed to be ‘very close’ to reaching an agreement that would see the Netherlands international move to Old Trafford in a deal worth around £68m (€80m).

