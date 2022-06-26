Collymore tips Leeds star for Liverpool transfer

Former Liverpool player Stan Collymore has urged the Reds to join the race for Leeds United winger Raphinha this summer.

The Leeds winger is expected to move away from Elland Road during the upcoming window with Arsenal, Tottenham and Barcelona all being linked to the Brazilian – with the Gunners having a bid for the 25-year-old rejected this week as reported by The Athletic.

With Mohamed Salah’s contract expiring at Anfield next year and no sign of renewal, Collymore sees Raphinha as the ideal replacement for the Egypt international at the Merseyside club.

Writing in the Sunday People on 26 June (page 62), Collymore stated:

“My message to my old club Liverpool is: get in there and get him, and future-proof for the prospect of Mo Salah leaving in a year.

“If Jurgen Klopp can show the boy how to play with tactical discipline, the Reds will have one hell of a threat down the left or right, with a promise of goals if he stays high up the pitch rather than drifting.”

Raphinha would no doubt be a great signing for Liverpool but the likelihood of it happening is very slim. The Brazilian’s next destination is likely one of the clubs mentioned above as Reds fans still hope that Salah signs a new deal.