With Manchester United failing to win a trophy last season, there’s no doubt Cristiano Ronaldo will be frustrated, as this is a rare occurrence for the Portuguese star.

Ronaldo was undoubtedly one of Manchester United’s best players last season, but this won’t mean a lot to the 37-year-old. Ronaldo is used to winning trophies – Manchester United failed to do so, and only managed a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

After signing for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon as a youngster, the Portuguese forward went on to have an impressive career, and his former club have expressed their desire to bring him back to Portugal.

A source told The Sun that Sporting are confident they will be able to sign Ronaldo if he wishes to leave Manchester United, and it also appears Ronaldo’s mother is desperate for the move to happen.

“I already told him: ‘Son, before I die I want to see you return to Sporting’,” said Ronaldo’s mother, speaking to a Portuguese podcast, as relayed by The Sun.

A move back to Sporting would be a perfect fairytale end to Ronaldo’s career, but there is also a good chance of him winning trophies at the club. Sporting only recently won the Portuguese league in 2021, and lifted the Portuguese League Cup last season.

Adding Ronaldo to their current squad is only going to enhance their chances of winning more silverware.