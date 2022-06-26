Arsenal have secured their second signing in the space of a week, finally securing the transfer of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Jesus looked set to leave Manchester City after Pep Guardiola secured the signings of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland. The Brazilian striker was already a heavily rotated player at Manchester City, and the arrival of two forwards was going to make it increasingly difficult for him to play regularly.

After lengthy negotiations, Arsenal have now agreed personal terms with Jesus, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below. The fee is believed to be around £45m, and Jesus will sign until 2027.

Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it’s 100% done. ???? #AFC Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday. Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. pic.twitter.com/06dTVNNLmM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

After Arsenal lost Alexandre Lacazette this summer, Mikel Arteta will have been desperate to bring in another striker. Only Eddie Nketiah remains as a recognised striker at the club, so this position would have been a priority this transfer window.

Jesus’ versatility will come in handy at Arsenal – the Brazilian is comfortable operating all across the front three.

Arsenal needed to add goals to their front line, and despite playing a bit-part role at times at Manchester City, Jesus managed more Premier League goals last season than both Nketiah and Lacazette.