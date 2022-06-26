Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United has been in doubt in recent weeks, after such a disappointing season by their high standards. Most football fans are used to seeing Old Trafford hosting Champions League football and seeing their team compete at the top of the table.

Nowadays, we’re seeing Manchester United scramble to even finish in the top six, and with no silverware managed last season, Ronaldo may be considering moving on.

However, Romano has now provided an update on the future of Ronaldo at Manchester United, as seen in the tweet below.

Cristiano Ronaldo situation. #MUFC ?? Man Utd insist he’s not for sale, as they want him for next season.

?? Mendes discussing with clubs to explore options, Bayern said no.

With Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes speaking to other clubs, it doesn’t bode well for Manchester United fans. However, it appears they are insistent on keeping hold of him going into the new season.

Manchester United are yet to make a new signing this summer, which appears to have frustrated Ronaldo. There’s no doubt they need reinforcements, and the lack of transfer activity could push Ronaldo into considering his future.

Plenty of players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but the Manchester club aren’t as attractive as they once were.