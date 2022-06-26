How Chelsea and other clubs can sign Neymar this summer

It is no secret by now that Paris Saint-Germain are willing to let Neymar go this summer but the French club are struggling to find a buyer for the Brazilian superstar.

According to GOAL, PSG are open to selling Neymar during the summer transfer window if an acceptable bid is lodged but the Brazil international does not want to leave at present.

Chelsea and Juventus are the two clubs reportedly interested in signing the superstar states Todofichajes, but neither of them can afford the Brazilian’s salary this summer.

This is the main problem for PSG in trying to shift Neymar, whilst the Brazil international also has a contract until 2025 with the French club which has an automatic renewal option to extend to 2027 which activates next week.

Therefore, in order to move Neymar on, PSG will need to get creative and there is an option. The only solution is to let the 30-year-old leave on loan for one or two years to one of the interested clubs and ensure there is an attractive purchase option in any potential deal. The Ligue 1 champions would also need to pay a large chunk of the superstar’s salary, with Todofichajes stating that it would have to be half or even 60%.

This is the only option PSG have in allowing Chelsea or Juventus to sign Neymar, whose salary is a massive €37m per year.