‘I don’t know why’ – Cascarino slams club after Leeds transfer deal

With Kalvin Phillips edging closer to a move to Manchester City, questions are now being asked of Manchester United.

United may not be able to offer Phillips Champions League football or the money Manchester City will, but there’s no doubt he would become a regular at the club.

City is a different story, due to their plethora of talent in midfield.

talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino has now slammed Manchester United for not going all out to sign the England international.

“I don’t know why Man United have not made a move on Kalvin Phillips. They may say ‘well we tried to but he’d already decided on Man City’ but he is exactly what Man United need, for me,” said Cascarino.

Phillips would have been the ideal midfielder for Manchester United, with Fred and McTominay struggling to perform over the last few years.

 

