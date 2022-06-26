Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Inter Milan’s Joaquin Correa and could secure the forward for a cheap £20million.

This is according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, who states that Newcastle are ‘the only club on the horizon’ for the Argentine. The Nerazzurri are apparently open to selling 27-year-old this summer as they look to make room to sign both Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala and according to Corriere della Sera, the Serie A giants are willing to accept just €25million (around £20million) for Correa.

Correa spent last season on loan at Inter from Lazio and the Nerazzurri have an obligation to buy the 27-year-old this summer. However, Inter are willing to sell him almost immediately and Newcastle could profit from the Italian side’s overload of bodies in their forward department.

Newcastle are in the market for a striker this summer and have been left disappointed so far. The Magpies recently pulled out of the race to sign Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike reports 90min, whilst there have been reports from the Telegraph stating that Eddie Howe’s side are keen on luring Dominic Calvert-Lewin away from Goodison Park this summer, but Everton have put a price tag of £60million on their star striker’s head which has put a halt on proceedings.

Correa would be a good signing for Newcastle given the price being paid for his quality and the Argentine could prove to be a very good partner for Callum Wilson should the 27-year-old be playing in black and white next season.