Journalist believes Spurs could still beat Arsenal to South American attacker

Despite several reports suggesting Leeds United’s Raphinha is a top target for Arsenal, according to journalist Ryan Taylor, the saga may have one more twist left to come.

Raphinha, 25, is a strong candidate to depart Elland Road this summer.

Already set to lose Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City (David Ornstein), Brazil’s Raphinha, who has just two years left on his deal, is another name heavily linked with a move away.

Wanted by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Raphinha would be guaranteed a regular starting spot in the Gunners’ matchday squad.

However, although Ornstein recently reported that a deal to bring the Leeds United number 10 to the Emirates was edging closer, according to Taylor, who spoke to GiveMeSport, the Gunners must still fend off some late competition from bitter-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

“I think Spurs are edging slightly more towards Raphinha at the moment,” Taylor said.

“I think if you look at Richarlison’s profile, my personal view is he’s mainly better centrally and if you look at Tottenham’s side, he won’t have many opportunities through the middle. Outside of that, he sometimes plays off the left, and Son plays there as well.”

Since joining Leeds United from French side Stade Rennes back in 2020, Raphinha has gone on to feature in 66 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 28 goals along the way.