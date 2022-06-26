Football journalist, Pete O’Rourke, has stated that Jesse Lingard would love the opportunity to re-join West Ham this summer as the London club makes an offer to the England star.

Sky Sports reported last night that West Ham have made an offer to Lingard’s representatives over signing the player on a free transfer this summer as the midfielder’s contract at Manchester United expires.

Should Lingard accept the deal, this would see the 29-year-old return to the Hammers where he had a successful loan spell during the second half of the 2020/21 season when the Englishman scored nine goals in 16 Premier League starts.

According to The Guardian, West Ham boss, David Moyes, is so keen to secure a reunion with the Man United midfielder that he is willing to offload Said Benrahma in order to make room within his squad.

According to Pete O’Rourke, West Ham are very keen to bring Lingard back to the London Stadium and the player would also love the opportunity to return.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O’Rourke said: “I think we all know West Ham’s desire to bring Jesse Lingard back to the club. They tried to do it in January but weren’t able to do it.

“He ticks all the boxes, I think, for David Moyes and I’m sure Jesse Lingard would love the opportunity to go back to West Ham.”

This is a deal that could move fast in the coming days as West Ham awaits a response from Lingard.