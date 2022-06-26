Journalist Pete O’Rourke has stated that a move from Newcastle United to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin can’t be ruled out during the summer window.
There have been reports from the Telegraph stating that Newcastle are keen on luring Dominic Calvert-Lewin away from Goodison Park this summer, but Everton have put a price tag of £60million on their star striker’s head which has put a halt on proceedings.
Everton are reportedly open to selling their stars during the summer window in the hope of using the cash for a rebuild and Calvert-Lewin’s strike partner Richarlison has also been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham as reported by The Athletic.
Newcastle United recently pulled out of the race to sign Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike reports 90min and that leaves a gap for Calvert-Lewin to fill, which Pete O’Rourke states could happen this summer.
Speaking to GiveMeSport, the football journalist stated: “I wouldn’t rule it out. He has been someone who’s been on their wish list now for the last couple of transfer windows.
“They were interested in January and they’re still interested in this summer transfer window as well. Calvert-Lewin endured a disappointing season last season due to injuries. He missed quite a few games, but I think on his day, he’s one of the best strikers in the Premier League.”