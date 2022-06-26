Journalist Pete O’Rourke has stated that a move from Newcastle United to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin can’t be ruled out during the summer window.

There have been reports from the Telegraph stating that Newcastle are keen on luring Dominic Calvert-Lewin away from Goodison Park this summer, but Everton have put a price tag of £60million on their star striker’s head which has put a halt on proceedings.

Everton are reportedly open to selling their stars during the summer window in the hope of using the cash for a rebuild and Calvert-Lewin’s strike partner Richarlison has also been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham as reported by The Athletic.

Newcastle United recently pulled out of the race to sign Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike reports 90min and that leaves a gap for Calvert-Lewin to fill, which Pete O’Rourke states could happen this summer.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the football journalist stated: “I wouldn’t rule it out. He has been someone who’s been on their wish list now for the last couple of transfer windows.