Juventus will not accept a player plus cash deal to allow Matthijs de Ligt to join Chelsea this summer.

De Ligt has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer, with Chelsea showing an interest. That’s according to Corriere dello Sport (via Calcio Mercato), who have also claimed Chelsea are considering offering Timo Werner as part of a deal to prise De Ligt away from Juventus.

However, the report also claims that Juventus are not interested in this sort of deal, and are only considering selling De Ligt for cash.

Swap deals are a rarity in football, but this current transfer window has seen an influx of this type of deal. However, for clubs looking to sell to generate transfer funds, it doesn’t make an awful lot of sense.

If Juventus are planning on replacing De Ligt, then being offered a player such as Werner isn’t going to interest them. If Chelsea offered a defender who would slot straight into the Juventus side, then they may be more tempted, but being presented a striker who may not be on their transfer target list doesn’t appear to have interested the Italian club.