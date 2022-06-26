League One striker savagely snubbed Man United, ignored calls from Erik ten Hag

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United wanted to sign Derby County striker Malcolm Ebiowei but missed out to Crystal Palace.

Following an impressive breakthrough, the talented young forward had emerged as one of the EFL’s brightest attacking prospects. Despite being wanted this summer by both United and Palace, the race to sign the 18-year-old was over quite quickly with the teenager choosing Patrick Vieira’s Eagles over Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils.

Shockingly, according to a recent report from The Sun, the teenager brutally rejected United and even ignored multiple calls and text messages directly from both ten Hag and assistant boss Steve McClaren.

MORE: Spurs view 25-year-old South American as top transfer target

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) “Do you think I am a d*** head?” – Phil Foden involved in holiday bust-up after girlfriend snoops through City star’s mobile phone
Chelsea set to make new offer for four-time Premier League winner
Man United close to agreeing £69m move for midfielder but still face one obstacle

Should this latest report prove to be accurate it will come as a huge worry for both United and their fans.

Malcolm Ebiowei snubbed a move to Manchester United.

It wasn’t that long ago that players, from all over the world, would have walked across hot coals to sign for the Red Devils – that clearly isn’t the case anymore though.

Even though they’re a shadow of their former selves and struggling to compete with the best clubs in Europe, the 20-time league winners could always rely on their historic pulling power – not anymore though. The glory days at Old Trafford are well and truly over and there is no denying that ten Hag has now inherited the hardest job in world football.

More Stories Malcolm Ebiowei

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.