Manchester United wanted to sign Derby County striker Malcolm Ebiowei but missed out to Crystal Palace.

Following an impressive breakthrough, the talented young forward had emerged as one of the EFL’s brightest attacking prospects. Despite being wanted this summer by both United and Palace, the race to sign the 18-year-old was over quite quickly with the teenager choosing Patrick Vieira’s Eagles over Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils.

Malcolm Ebiowei has now signed the contract with Crystal Palace player, as expected. Deal done and sealed after medical already completed this week. ????????? #CPFC Official announcement coming soon – as it’s fully agreed also with Derby County on compensation fee. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

Shockingly, according to a recent report from The Sun, the teenager brutally rejected United and even ignored multiple calls and text messages directly from both ten Hag and assistant boss Steve McClaren.

Should this latest report prove to be accurate it will come as a huge worry for both United and their fans.

It wasn’t that long ago that players, from all over the world, would have walked across hot coals to sign for the Red Devils – that clearly isn’t the case anymore though.

Even though they’re a shadow of their former selves and struggling to compete with the best clubs in Europe, the 20-time league winners could always rely on their historic pulling power – not anymore though. The glory days at Old Trafford are well and truly over and there is no denying that ten Hag has now inherited the hardest job in world football.