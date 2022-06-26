Leeds and Newcastle to battle Italian side for impressive 25-year-old defender

Leeds United and Newcastle are interested in signing RC Strasbourg centre-back Gerzino Nyamsi this summer.

The 25-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive season in Ligue 1 in which he helped Strasbourg to a 6th place finish in France’s top division and the centre-back’s performances have gained him attention from both England and Italy reports GOAL.

After just a few months in Strasbourg, the 25-year-old already captured the attention of Napoli, who wanted to sign the defender back in January. The Serie A side are still interested in acquiring Nyamsi’s services this summer but are set to be challenged by English sides Leeds and Newcastle.

Newcastle are on the verge of signing another Ligue 1 defender in the form of Lille’s Sven Botman reports Sky Sports and Nyamsi could be the Dutchman’s partner for next season in Eddie Howe’s side. As for Leeds, the Yorkshire club haven’t been linked with many centre-backs so far this summer and Nyamsi would be a solid defender to add to Jesse Marsch’s side.

Both clubs will have to beat Napoli to his signature, however, and whatever side wins the race to his signature will be getting a defender with experience and plenty of potential still to be tapped into.