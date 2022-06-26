Leeds are considering making a move for Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster, who is also being targeted by Arsenal.

Foster is out of contract at Watford this summer, and the 39-year-old doesn’t appear to be planning to retire. Despite his age, Foster was still a regular for Watford in the Premier League, before they suffered relegation.

Arsenal have shown an interest in Foster, as a potential backup to Aaron Ramsdale, according to Marca, but a fresh report from the Daily Mail has claimed Leeds are now considering making a move.

At 39, Foster could have valuable experience for any squad, including the Premier League. The England international has done it on the big stage for Manchester United, as well as his country, and won’t be expecting to be a regular starter.

Sometimes, a club needs a number two to be able to offer guidance to younger goalkeepers, and not kick up a fuss that they aren’t playing. We’ve seen the likes of Manchester City benefit from this situation recently, utilising Scott Carson as a goalkeeper willing to just be a part of the squad.

Arsenal may have been planning to use Foster as a way to help develop Ramsdale. The pair are friends off the pitch, with the latter appearing on the former’s podcast in recent months.