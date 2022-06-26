Ligue 1 side preparing £25m offer for Arsenal defender

After enjoying such a successful loan spell with them last season, according to reports, Marseille are preparing to offer Arsenal £25m to sign defender William Saliba on a permanent deal.

That’s according to a written report this weekend from the Sunday Mirror (via The Boot Room), who say the Ligue 1 side are keen to bring the young Frenchman back to the Stade Velodrome in time for next season.

Saliba, 21, spent last season with Jorge Sampaoli’s Les Phoceens – a spell that saw the youngster’s stock rise immensely.

Although now heading back to the Emirates, it is likely that Saliba will be eager to learn what Mikel Arteta’s plans are for him next season.

The red half of London paid Saint-Etienne £27m for Saliba three years ago and the 21-year-old is still waiting to make his first-team debut.

Failure to secure a regular first-team spot is likely to see the Frenchman’s career take a backward step, especially considering he featured in 36 Ligue 1 matches last season, but whether or not that means the Gunners will sanction a sale remains to be seen.

Arsenal fans – would you prefer Saliba to be given a chance under Arteta next season, or do you think now is the right time to part ways? – Let us know in the comments.