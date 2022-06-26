Liverpool are confident of securing the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, with Manchester City opting to sign Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips is reportedly edging closer to a move to Manchester City, according to The Athletic, with Pep Guardiola looking for a replacement for Fernandinho.

Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are both keen admirers of Bellingham, but The Sun are now reporting that Liverpool believe they will secure their man next year.

With Manchester City now targeting Phillips, Liverpool believe they now hold the advantage, and will look to bring the England international to the Premier League next summer.

After bringing in Calvin Ramsay, Darwin Nunez, and Fabio Carvalho, Liverpool appear to have completed their transfer business this window. The Merseyside club reached three finals, winning two trophies, so little improvement is needed to continue competing at the top.

With Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, and James Milner all now into their thirties, signing a younger midfielder to blend into the team as the others drift out is a smart move.

Bellingham is still only 18, and is yet to reach his full potential, but there’s no doubt he could slot straight into the Liverpool team, having already gained valuable experience playing for his country, and playing regularly in the Champions League with Dortmund.