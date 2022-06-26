Liverpool one of three EPL sides interested in 26-year-old Real Madrid star

Marco Asensio is expected to stay with Real Madrid next season but after that, the midfielder’s future is uncertain.

That’s according to a recent report from AS, who claim there are four clubs interesting in signing the Los Blancos midfielder for free next summer.

Having been with Real Madrid since his 2015 transfer from Mallorca, Asensio, 26, has experienced a trophy-littered seven years, including three Champions Leagues.

Despite his age and how many years he has been with the club, after starting in just 19 La Liga matches and two Champions League ties last season, it is safe to say the Spaniard is regarded as more of a squad player by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Although unlikely to want the 26-year-old playmaker to leave for free, Real Madrid will have a hard time convincing the former Espanyol loanee that he won’t get more game time elsewhere.

Speaking about the midfielder’s future, Ancelotti, who spoke to reporters earlier in the year, as quoted by 90min, said: “He’s a footballer with extraordinary quality. He suffered a major knee injury that forced him to be out for a long time with a very slow recovery.

Asensio’s impending availability is believed to have caught the attention of four clubs, three of which play in the English Premier League. The teams credited with having the best chance of landing the three-time La Liga winner are Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A champions AC Milan.

Since joining the Spanish giants, Asensio has gone on to feature in 235 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 73 goals along the way.