Liverpool midfielder Takumi Minamino appears to have completed a move away from the club, despite neither Monaco nor Liverpool confirming the deal.

According to Football Insider, Minamino has rejected a move to another Premier League club in favour of a move to French side Monaco. The Japanese international has struggled to cement a regular place in the Liverpool side, so a move away from Merseyside is probably best for all parties involved.

Monaco manager Philippe Clement has now confirmed a deal has been completed, speaking about Minamino following a recent friendly against Cercle Bruges.

“I’m very happy, I’ve known him for a long time. He was very high on our list. Everyone here is convinced that he has the qualities to bring something to the team. He already has experience and has done a lot of good things at Salzburg, in a style close to ours, just like at Liverpool where there is a lot of competition. That’s why this is an opportunity,” said Clement, speaking to RMC Sport.

Failing to become a regular in the Liverpool side doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t excel elsewhere. Liverpool managed to reach three finals last season, winning two, and went toe to toe with Manchester City for the Premier League title, before falling at the final hurdle.

Minamino was signed by Liverpool for a reason, it just hasn’t worked out for him in the Premier League. Before joining Liverpool, Minamino had an excellent spell with RB Salzburg, and Clement appears confident in being able to rekindle that form.