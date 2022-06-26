Man City could turn to €70m La Liga star to replace exiting attackers

Manchester City could make a move for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix this summer in order to replace several outgoing attackers.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to leave the Manchester club very soon, whilst Raheem Sterling’s exit also looks likely and there is uncertainty over the future of Bernardo Silva and whether his dream move to Barcelona can materialise this summer.

Should all three leave, City would be sitting on an abundance of cash and although the club have signed both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez going into next season, the Cityzens would still need to add someone else and that could be Joao Felix.

This is according to Todofichajes, who states that the reason Pep Guardiola would move for the Portugal international is simply to reinforce his attack.

Should City secure the 22-year-old’s signature it would certainly be an incredible signing. Felix is one of the most talented footballers in the world and it is guaranteed that he would shine under the guidance of Guardiola. The Portuguese star is technically superb and is a creative goldmine that needs digging into, which often goes to waste at Atletico under Diego Simeone.

Man City would be happy to part ways with €70m in order to sign Felix this summer states Todofichajes and that should be enough to create what could be a really exciting relationship between player and coach.