Man United close to agreeing £69m move for midfielder but still face one obstacle

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United finally appear to be making headway in their efforts to sign Barcelona midfielder and top summer transfer target Frenkie De Jong.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport, who claim the Red Devils are ‘very close’ to reaching a £69m (€80m) deal for the Netherlands international.

De Jong, 25, has been wanted by United ever since Erik ten Hag succeeded former interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Given his experience working with De Jong following the pair’s time together at Ajax, it is clear the Red Devils’ new gaffer has his heart set on a reunion.

MORE: Spurs view 25-year-old South American as top transfer target

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool one of three EPL sides interested in 26-year-old Real Madrid star
How Chelsea and other clubs can sign Neymar this summer
(Video) “Do you think i’m a d*** head?” – Phil Foden involved in holiday bust-up after girlfriend snoops through City star’s mobile phone

Despite several days of negotiations and not much to report, it now appears United and their European rivals are edging closer to agreeing to a transfer that would see De Jong become the world’s 19th most expensive player.

Frenkie De Jong is close to becoming a Manchester United player.

Although the deal between both clubs appears to be entering its final stages, United still needs to agree personal terms with the former Ajax midfielder which may not be so easy, especially considering his preference is to play for a team competing in the Champions League (Fabrizio Romano).

When asked about his future during the most recent international break, De Jong, as quoted by Yahoo, said: “No…I can’t say anything.”

More Stories Frenkie de Jong

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Man united are they trying to tell us that if De jong is not available then there is not going to be other transfer while cn’t they go to others and then keep try De jong, we are tired of this De jong every day

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.