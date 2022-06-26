Man United close to agreeing £69m move for midfielder but still face one obstacle

Manchester United finally appear to be making headway in their efforts to sign Barcelona midfielder and top summer transfer target Frenkie De Jong.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport, who claim the Red Devils are ‘very close’ to reaching a £69m (€80m) deal for the Netherlands international.

De Jong, 25, has been wanted by United ever since Erik ten Hag succeeded former interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Given his experience working with De Jong following the pair’s time together at Ajax, it is clear the Red Devils’ new gaffer has his heart set on a reunion.

MORE: Spurs view 25-year-old South American as top transfer target

Despite several days of negotiations and not much to report, it now appears United and their European rivals are edging closer to agreeing to a transfer that would see De Jong become the world’s 19th most expensive player.

Although the deal between both clubs appears to be entering its final stages, United still needs to agree personal terms with the former Ajax midfielder which may not be so easy, especially considering his preference is to play for a team competing in the Champions League (Fabrizio Romano).

When asked about his future during the most recent international break, De Jong, as quoted by Yahoo, said: “No…I can’t say anything.”