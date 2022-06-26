Manchester City winger Samuel Edozie is edging closer to a move to Bayer Leverkusen, with a deal expected to be announced soon.

Edozie began his career with Championship side Millwall, but moved to Manchester City before making a first-team appearance. Since joining Pep Guardiola’s side, Edozie has also failed to play for the Manchester club.

The 19-year-old winger is now edging closer to a move away from the club, with Fabrizio Romano reporting in the tweet below that Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a deal to bring him to Germany, which is set to be announced soon.

Sam Edozie deal almost completed between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen, as revealed on Friday. City have accepted to let him to as he had no intention to extend the contract expiring in June. ?? #Bayer04 Two year deal agreed with Bayer 04, it’s gonna be official soon. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

Edozie is set to make a similar move to another former Manchester City player, Jadon Sancho. The England international and current Manchester United winger struggled to break into the first-team at the Etihad, so made the brave decision to move to Germany to pursue first-team opportunities.

Sancho’s move worked out immensely, performing exceptionally for Dortmund and securing a move to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

It’s not fully worked out for Sancho at Manchester United, but he’s a regular in their side and Edozie will be hoping to follow in his footsteps this summer.