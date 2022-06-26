Manchester City star edging closer to departure with announcement expected soon

Manchester City
Manchester City winger Samuel Edozie is edging closer to a move to Bayer Leverkusen, with a deal expected to be announced soon.

Edozie began his career with Championship side Millwall, but moved to Manchester City before making a first-team appearance. Since joining Pep Guardiola’s side, Edozie has also failed to play for the Manchester club.

The 19-year-old winger is now edging closer to a move away from the club, with Fabrizio Romano reporting in the tweet below that Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a deal to bring him to Germany, which is set to be announced soon.

Edozie is set to make a similar move to another former Manchester City player, Jadon Sancho. The England international and current Manchester United winger struggled to break into the first-team at the Etihad, so made the brave decision to move to Germany to pursue first-team opportunities.

Sancho’s move worked out immensely, performing exceptionally for Dortmund and securing a move to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

It’s not fully worked out for Sancho at Manchester United, but he’s a regular in their side and Edozie will be hoping to follow in his footsteps this summer.

