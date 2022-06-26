McAvennie says one player could convince Rice to stay at West Ham

West Ham are facing a tough battle to keep hold of one of their star players Declan Rice.

The England international has been linked with a host of top Premier League clubs, but former player Frank McAvennie believes signing one player could convince him to stay.

“He can come from deep, I’m sure he could lead that line. I’ve not seen him do it, but looking at the player nobody would’ve said Antonio could do that. He’s turned into one of the best now, so I would think Oxlade-Chamberlain.. for me, it’s a no-brainer,” said McAvennie, speaking to West Ham Zone.

His versatility could be extremely useful to West Ham. The Liverpool man has operated as a winger as well as centrally during his career, and is able to play in an attacking role and slightly deeper.

“For me he’s a good player and it’s the kind of player we’re talking about, where Declan [Rice] would say yeah it’s good. He’s a good signing. Because it’s an improvement you know,” added McAvennie.

West Ham showing ambition by signing a player from a top club could be the key to convincing Rice to stay.

 

 

