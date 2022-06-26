Now a free agent and with a host of clubs interested in signing him, several teams are waiting to learn what Christian Eriksen’s transfer decision is.

The experience Danish midfielder returned to the English Premier League at the beginning of the year after Serie A health regulations prevented him from continuing with Inter Milan.

Teaming up with Thomas Frank at Brentford for the second half of last season, Eriksen quickly proved he still has what it takes to compete with the very best in England.

Now a free agent and although wanted back by the Bees, according to a recent report from The Times, the 30-year-old has his pick of at least five other clubs.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United, who are desperate for midfield reinforcements, are believed to be strong candidates to bring the Dane to Old Trafford but offers from the likes of Newcastle United, Everton and Leicester City have blown the race wide open.

At this point, Eriksen’s decision is going to hinge on the project on offer. United, of course, present a challenge and they also have the added advantage that they’re going to be playing in Europe next season – even if it is the second-tier Europa League.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies are also a massively tempting proposition. Not only are the Magpies exceptionally wealthy, but they’re also building something very special and any player who puts in good performances at St James’ Park is often treated as a hero.

Everton and Leicester City present their own challenges and should Eriksen opt for either, will be expected to help propel both sides back to the top half of the Premier League table.

As for now, fans, just like the clubs, will need to wait patiently to see what move the former Spurs and Inter Milan playmaker decides to make.