Newly promoted team make £8.6m offer for Man United midfielder

Fulham are reportedly trying to sign Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira.

That’s according to a recent report from UOL Esporte journalist Marcelo Hazan, who has claimed the newly-promoted Cottagers have offered the Red Devils £8.6m (€10m) for the Brazilian playmaker.

ATENÇÃO! Fulham fez proposta e tem princípio de acordo com Manchester United por Andreas Pereira: 10 milhões de euros + 3 milhões de euros em bônus. Ingleses agora tentam convencer Andreas Pereira, emprestado ao Flamengo até quinta-feira (30)https://t.co/qbUIPSykje — Marcelo Hazan (@Marcelo_Hazan) June 26, 2022

After joining from PSV’s youth academy back in 2012, Pereira, 26, has been with United for the last decade. However, although the 26-year-old graduated from United’s academy back in 2015, he has always struggled to cement a place down in the club’s senior first team.

MORE: Newcastle United enter race to sign free-agent wanted by Man United

A string of loan moves over the past few years have seen the South American continually uprooted with his career seemingly standing still.

However, after spending last season with Flamengo – a club where he has played some of his best football, Pereira could still find his next step is back in England.

Although it remains to be seen if United will accept Fulham’s offer, as we exclusively reported, the 20-time league winners view Pereira, along with defender Eric Bailly, as ‘must sell’ players so an agreement with Marco Silva’s Cottagers is certainly very likely.