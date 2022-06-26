Real Madrid have joined Chelsea in the race to sign PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe.

Kimpembe’s contract at PSG runs until June 2024, but the French defender is yet to be offered an extension on his current deal. According to Defensa Central, the 26-year-old is growing increasingly frustrated at the club for not offering him a new contract, and Real Madrid are now monitoring the situation.

The French international has been a mainstay in the PSG defence for a few years now, and feels he is being undervalued by the club. This could force him to explore his options, and Chelsea are also considering making a move for him, according to GOAL.

Due to losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer, Chelsea will be desperate for defensive reinforcements, and there’s a good chance Thomas Tuchel will be able to offer him regular first-team football.

Playing regularly in the Real Madrid side may be more difficult for Kimpembe, after the Champions of Europe brought in Rudiger this summer.

Having played with Thiago Silva during his time as PSG, as well as managed by Tuchel, Chelsea may hold the advantage over Madrid, if Kimpembe wants to link up with his former colleagues.