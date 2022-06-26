“Things have changed” – Insider says world-class star may look for West Ham move

West Ham United have looked into the possibility of a move for Christian Eriksen this summer and might have an outside chance of landing the midfielder.

According to reports, West Ham made an official approach to sign Eriksen this summer, but the Hammers might fall short as other Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and even Brentford remain in the lead for the Dane’s signature.

Eriksen spent the second half of last season on loan with Brentford and impressed massively as he helped guide the Bees to a 13th place finish with his four assists and one goal in the 11 Premier League games he participated in.

That form has led other clubs to become interested in the Danish international this summer as the midfielder becomes a free agent, with West Ham having an outside chance of securing his signature.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Paul Brown had his say on Eriksen’s potential move to West Ham, where he said: “I think they’ve asked the question, but I think Eriksen is quite ambitious and wants to play for a team of a higher standing than that. Ideally, he’d love to be playing in the Champions League, really.

“He had a chance to go back to Spurs when the Inter thing wasn’t really working out for him, and all the indications from his people then were that he didn’t really want to come back to the Premier League. He felt it was a step back for him; he wanted to move up in the world and play regular Champions League football for a contender, so West Ham and Brentford clearly don’t fit that.

“Things have changed since then; obviously a lot’s happened in his life. But I think, ideally, he’s still looking for one more shot at the big time and may feel that West Ham aren’t high on his list of priorities.”

The problem for Eriksen is that no Champions League club is interested in signing him at present and therefore the Dane will have to settle for a team playing in one of the other European competitions. West Ham can at least offer the midfielder that, if he doesn’t want to show Brentford some loyalty and therefore, a move to the London stadium could certainly be on the cards if the Hammers pursue it.