Tottenham make enquiry for 20-year-old amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea

Tottenham have sent an enquiry to RB Leipzig for Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol, with Manchester United and Chelsea also interested.

Gvardiol, at just 20 years old, has become a regular for both club and country. The Croatian international has attracted interest from the Premier League, with the Daily Mail reporting that Tottenham, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all interested in signing the Leipzig defender.

However, GFFN have now claimed Tottenham have made the first step to signing Gvardiol, after submitting an enquiry to Leipzig over the availability of the 20-year-old.

Gvardiol, a left-footed centre-back, would slot in perfectly to Antonio Conte’s system. Tottenham have utilised Ben Davies in this role last season, despiting predominantly being a left-back.

Having a left-sided defender in a back three is something many modern managers like to deploy. In possession-based sides, having a player on the left who can comfortably receive the ball on his stronger foot, open his body and drive forward with the ball is highly sought after.

Gvardiol would be the ideal signing for both Chelsea and Tottenham for this reason, and with Champions League football, the two London clubs could hold an advantage over Manchester United.