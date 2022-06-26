Inter Milan and Juventus have now joined AC Milan in the race to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League since signing for Chelsea, despite excelling during his time at Ajax. The Moroccan winger impressed for Ajax in the Champions League as well as the Eredivisie, earning himself a move to England.

However, Ziyech could now be on the move, with Fichajes reporting that Inter Milan and Juventus are both interested in the 29-year-old.

This report has emerged after Fabrizio Romano confirmed AC Milan were in talks to bring Ziyech to Italy, with Chelsea happy to offload their winger, as seen in the tweet below.

Hakim Ziyech's agents have already had direct talks with AC Milan board. Ziyech would be happy to join Milan – been told Chelsea and Tuchel are open to let him go if right conditions are guaranteed. ??? #CFC Ziyech's on AC Milan list since long time – talks will continue soon. pic.twitter.com/CfpEtVjSsx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022

A move away from Chelsea seems like the right step for Ziyech, who has failed to cement a regular place in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

We often see with players coming from abroad that they’re unable to adapt to Premier League football, despite performing exceptionally elsewhere. Chelsea have unfortunately been riddled with players suffering from this, with the likes of Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic also in a similar position.