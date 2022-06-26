(Video) “Do you think i’m a d*** head?” – Phil Foden involved in holiday bust-up after girlfriend snoops through City star’s mobile phone

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City’s Phil Foden is never far from the headlines.

The young Citizen is currently enjoying a family summer holiday in Corfu, Greece.

However, despite the stunning setting, the young England international found himself in hot water with his long-term girlfriend Rebecca Cooke, who, after snooping through the playmaker’s mobile phone, then confronted him.

MORE: League One striker savagely snubbed Man United, ignored calls from Erik ten Hag

More Stories / Latest News
How Chelsea and other clubs can sign Neymar this summer
League One striker savagely snubbed Man United, ignored calls from Erik ten Hag
Chelsea set to make new offer for four-time Premier League winner

“Do you think I’m a d*** head?” Cooke was heard shouting as shocked holidaymakers watched on.

“We can’t take you anywhere, this always happens,” the upset WAG added, and as the beach club’s security helped them to leave, Cooke then said to Foden: “Yeah I wonder why, mate.”

Foden did not issue a response with Cooke finally concluding with: “Tell her ’n’ all.”

Check the video out below – via The Sun.

More Stories Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.