Video: Gareth Bale confirms his next destination

Gareth Bale has confirmed that he will play in the MLS next season for Los Angeles FC after weeks of speculation surrounding his future.

The Wales international leaves Real Madrid after a very successful nine years in which he won five Champions League titles and was being heavily linked with a move to Cardiff City by many outlets such as 90min.

Bale will sign for the American club on a one-year deal reports GOAL as the winger prepares himself for the World Cup in November with Wales. The financial terms of the 32-year-old’s contract have yet to be revealed as he sets about his new challenge in the states.