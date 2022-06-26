West Ham United have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of Alphonse Areola on a long-term deal.

The Hammers have activated the option to buy in the goalkeeper’s loan deal from last season, worth around £8million, which the Irons chose over the alternative of a further loan reports The Athletic.

Areola played 17 times in all competitions for West Ham during his loan spell last season and was the goalkeeper most used by David Moyes in the Hammers’ run to the Europa League semi-finals. The 29-year-old kept eight clean sheets in 16 cup appearances and will now be hoping to challenge Lukasz Fabianski for the number one shirt at the London club next season.

Apart from West Ham, Areola received interest from Newcastle and Fulham this summer, but the Magpies ultimately went for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope reports The Athletic. The 29-year-old played for Fulham during the 2020-21 campaign but decided to stay at West Ham as David Moyes’ side looks to build on last season.

At £8million this is a bargain signing for West Ham as Areola has proven many times that he is a good goalkeeper. With Fabianski being 37 years old, the Frenchman could take over from the Polish shot-stopper next season and remain the Hammers’ keeper for many years.