West Ham looking to beat Manchester United to the signing of Dutch international

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

West Ham are looking to beat Manchester United to the signing of Dutch international Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma has been heavily linked with a move away from Villarreal this summer, after an impressive season for the Spanish club. The Dutch international played a pivotal role in their Champions League run which saw them reach the semi-finals, before being knocked out by Liverpool.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool have shown interest in Danjuma recently, according to the Daily Express, but it now appears another Premier League club have entered the race.

According to reporter Toni Juanmarti in the tweet below, West Ham are keen to sign Danjuma this summer, for a fee of around €45m.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United
‘I don’t know why’ – Cascarino slams club after Leeds transfer deal
McAvennie says one player could convince Rice to stay at West Ham

West Ham will of course face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester United, but Erik ten Hag appears to be focusing on other targets for now.

Joining Manchester United does present a risk ahead of next season, with a manager who is new to the Premier League, and a squad overhaul planned which may take some time to click.

 

More Stories Arnaut Danjuma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.