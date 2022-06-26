West Ham are looking to beat Manchester United to the signing of Dutch international Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma has been heavily linked with a move away from Villarreal this summer, after an impressive season for the Spanish club. The Dutch international played a pivotal role in their Champions League run which saw them reach the semi-finals, before being knocked out by Liverpool.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool have shown interest in Danjuma recently, according to the Daily Express, but it now appears another Premier League club have entered the race.

According to reporter Toni Juanmarti in the tweet below, West Ham are keen to sign Danjuma this summer, for a fee of around €45m.

El Villarreal necesita vender. Y el West Ham quiere comprar. Ente fijo y variables, la operación podría irse a los ~45M. No hay acuerdo a día de hoy. Siguen los contactos https://t.co/kPX4trkqSa — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 26, 2022

West Ham will of course face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester United, but Erik ten Hag appears to be focusing on other targets for now.

Joining Manchester United does present a risk ahead of next season, with a manager who is new to the Premier League, and a squad overhaul planned which may take some time to click.