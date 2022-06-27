AC Milan ahead of Premier League clubs in transfer race full of uncertainty

The future of Marco Asensio at Real Madrid is very uncertain and there have been conflicting reports surrounding his future everywhere in the last few weeks.

According to a recent report from AS, Asensio is expected to stay with Real next season but after that, the Spaniard’s future is uncertain as his contract with the La Liga giants expires in 2023.

His uncertain future has attracted the interest of Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur but Serie A champions AC Milan are also a big player in the race.

In his most recent column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano stated that Asensio’s situation this summer is still open.

The transfer journalist stated: “AC Milan have his name on the list for months alongside Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and Club Brugge’s Charles De Ketelaere, but Real Madrid’s demand for Asensio is still considered excessive.”

As of right now, AC Milan are said to be the team in the lead for the 26-year-old’s signature, although the best offers have come from the Premier League. According to Todofichajes, Asensio has doubts about the physicality of football in England, considering his recent injuries, and therefore would prefer a move to Italy.

Real Madrid are said to want around €40m for Asensio but AC Milan are only willing to pay €30m plus add-ons states Todofichajes. Milan are said to be confident in landing the Spanish international but there is still so much uncertainty around this deal.