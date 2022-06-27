Arsenal move one step ahead of Man United for centre-back target

Arsenal have made an improved £34m offer to Ajax for defender Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentina centre-back is Arsenal’s first-choice target for their defence but Ajax are said to want £43m for the 24-year-old reports the Daily Mail. Martinez is keen on a move to the Premier League this summer and the defender is also on Manchester United’s wishlist should they manage to sell any of their fringe defenders.

Talks are ongoing with both clubs at present but the centre-back will be going nowhere unless the Dutch side’s £43m valuation is met. The Eredivisie champions will not sell both Martinez and Jurrien Timber this summer reports Fabrizio Romano so this is a race of particular importance to Man United who have been linked to both players.

Martinez would give Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta some incredible options at centre-back should the Gunners secure the Argentine’s signature with Ben White and Gabriel already at the club. It would also allow the Arsenal manager to play three at the back should he wish but overall this would be a brilliant signing considering the glowing reports from many about the 24-year-old.

As for United, Martinez would most likely partner Raphael Varane next season after the poor season Harry Maguire has just put behind him. The centre-back has already worked with Erik ten Hag recently at Ajax so the pair know exactly what they are getting from each other which can only be a benefit.

Arsenal have moved a step ahead of the Manchester club with their most recent bid but that could swing around very quickly and very soon.