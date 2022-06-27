Arsenal have pulled out of the race to sign transfer target Raphinha from Leeds.

Raphinha has been heavily linked with a move away from Leeds this summer, after the Yorkshire club endured a difficult Premier League season. Jesse Marsch managed to secure Leeds’ Premier League status on the final day, with Burnley suffering relegation to the Championship.

Arsenal had been showing heavy interest in signing Raphinha this summer, but according to Sport, they have now pulled out of the race to sign him.

The report claims that Raphinha is showing a lack of interest in the Premier League club, and is keen on a move to Barcelona.

With Gabriel Jesus edging closer to a move to Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will not turn their attention to other targets. Raphinha, although he would be a useful addition to the Arsenal squad, doesn’t play in a position they are desperate for this summer.

The Brazilian predominantly plays on the right-wing, where they currently have Bukayo Saka, who was one of their star players last season. Squad depth will be necessary heading into next season due to participating in the Europa League, but spending so much on a player that may not even start doesn’t make too much sense.