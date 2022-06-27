Atletico Madrid are plotting a move to sign Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga.

Tanganga has struggled for game time at Tottenham over the last few seasons, and with Antonio Conte splashing the cash this summer, the England youth international may be considering moving on.

At 23 years old, it’s time Tanganga finds regular first-team football, and he’s now being targeted by Atletico Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Tanganga burst onto the scene, making his Premier League debut against Liverpool. The young defender had an excellent game, and followed it up with a man of the match performance against Middlesbrough in the cup. The future looked bright for the 23-year-old, but unfortunately, he’s failed to kick on since then.

Atletico are reportedly interested in Tanganga due to his versatility. The Tottenham academy product is capable of playing at centre-back as well as right-back, and has also been utilised on the left-hand side of defence at times.

After losing Kieran Trippier to Newcastle in January, Atletico are yet to replace him, so could be looking to develop Tanganga into their starting right-back this summer.