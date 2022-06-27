Barcelona ask for Man United defender during Frenkie De Jong talks

Barcelona accept they must sell in order to help balance their abysmal finances, and although the Catalan giants are in talks to sell Frenkie De Jong to Man United, they would still like to bring in a player of their own.

That’s according to a recent report The National News’ Andy Mitten, who claims that while in talks recently over a potential deal for De Jong, Barcelona’s senior officials asked about the availability of United’s Harry Maguire.

Although the La Liga side’s enquiry was quickly dismissed due to Erik ten Hag’s eagerness to work with the England international, it is certainly interesting to hear how highly one of Europe’s biggest clubs rates Maguire, who has been subjected to continual criticism.

Speaking earlier in the year about the backlash some of his performances earned, the English centre-back was quick to defend himself, stating that he wouldn’t play as much as he does if he wasn’t a valuable member of the squad.