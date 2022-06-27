Barcelona are still yet to make their move to sign Leeds United star Raphinha.

The Brazilian winger has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou amid reports Catalonia is his preferred destination.

But a whole host of clubs have been linked for Raphinha this summer, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham also tipped to make a move.

The problem is that the winger is likely to be very pricey this summer, with reports claiming Leeds now want £65million having already sold Kalvin Phillips.

That fee is a problem for Barcelona, though, any fee is a problem for Barcelona as things stand.

The Blaugrana’s financial issues should clear up somewhat in the coming weeks after members approved a deal to sell a portion of the club’s TV rights and a part of their merchandising division.

That deal was done to allow the club a margin to spend this summer and beyond, but it will take time for the deals to go through.

And it will also take time for those deals to reflect in Barcelona’s spending limit, which is decided by La Liga.

Barca can still sign players, and they don’t have to be compliant with La Liga’s limit until the start of the season, but they need a good idea of where they are to avoid being forced to leave new signings out of their squad.

MORE: Arsenal pull out of race to land Leeds star Raphinha

There is also the Ousmane Dembélé situation, with no clarity on whether the winger will sign a new contract ahead of his current deal expiring in three days.

And in any case, Barca need to sort out a new contract for young talent Gavi within the coming weeks.

All of those reasons are why Marca are reporting there has been no formal offer from Barcelona for Raphinha to date.

And we are unlikely to see one until at least some of those issues are resolved.

Whether that leads to Barca missing out on the winger altogether is the £65million question.