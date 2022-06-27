Barcelona are setting a new deadline for Ousmane Dembélé over his contract situation.

Dembélé is still yet to commit his future to Barcelona, less than a week before his contract is set to expire.

The winger has been in talks with Barca for months, but he has resisted a new deal, believing he is due a pay day having impressed under Xavi Hernandez.

Dembélé may well receive that pay day should go on to the open market, but he is said to want a Barcelona star.

The problem is that the Blaugrana have financial difficulties which make them unlikely to pay big, especially if they have other deals they want to complete.

Talks continue, though, and three days before Dembélé’s contract officially expires, Barcelona are said to have made it clear they need the situation resolved in just two days, ahead of the official expiry, according to Sport.

MORE: Man Utd reject surprise offer from Barcelona

Barca are said to want to press on with the renewal of Gavi’s contract, while also pursuing a deal for Robert Lewandowski, and if Dembélé is going to leave, the Catalan giants want to know in advance to spend the money they are going to save.

Meanwhile, the likes of Chelsea continue to be linked with a free move for Dembélé, and they will likely be monitoring the situation closely.