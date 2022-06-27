Barcelona preparing final Robert Lewandowski offer amid big Bayern Munich valuation

Barcelona are said to be preparing their final offer for Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou as he prepares to leave Bayern a year before the end of his contract.

The superstar striker has made it clear he is ready for a new challenge, now 33 years of age, and no longer seeing eye-to-eye with the Bayern board.

But with Lewandowski having scored more than 40 goals in each of his last two seasons, Bayern are not about to sell him on the cheap, despite his age and contract situation.

It has been claimed Bayern want as much as 50million euros (£42.9million) for their superstar this summer, but Sport say Barca see the figure as ‘excessive’.

The report claims Barcelona are now preparing a final bid which will be worth around 40million euros (£34.4million) in total.

It will be over to Bayern at that point, and the Bavarian giants know that if they reject the offer, they risk having an unhappy player for a year before losing him for nothing this time next year.

