Cardiff City owner doesn’t rule out Bale joining the club next season

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan has stated that it is possible that Gareth Bale could join the Welsh side next season after the Welshman’s year with Los Angeles FC finishes.

It became official today that Bale is moving to the MLS next season where he has signed a 12-month contract with Los Angeles FC with options through to 2024 reports Sky Sports.

The 32-year-old has joined the club in order to prepare for his first World Cup with Wales in November and will play for a new side for the first time in nine years after a very successful spell in Spain with Real Madrid.

One of the clubs linked with a move for Bale this summer was Cardiff City and following the Wales international’s move to America, Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan spoke about the potential move for the winger.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Tan said on the potential Bale deal: “We were very, very keen and of course it would have been a big coup for us and would have been great for Gareth Bale to play for his home town.

“Everybody would be happy if Gareth Bale returned home and played in Cardiff, but unfortunately the offer [from America] was too attractive to turn down.”

The Cardiff owner also left the door open for Bale to play for the Welsh club next season once his year with Los Angeles was up. Tan stated: “His contract is for 12 months. We will see what happens. Maybe in 12 months, Gareth will want to come back and come home, serve Cardiff, his home town.

“He has never played in Cardiff, a club he and his family are fans of. Hopefully, in 12 months time, he’s still young, he will come back at 35 and some play until they are 40 years old.

This would be a dream for a lot of Cardiff fans but the possibility of Bale retiring next summer is also quite high.