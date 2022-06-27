Chelsea lose another key staff member as new Boehly era gets underway

Petr Cech has left his role as technical and performance advisor at Chelsea.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim the former goalkeeper has agreed to part ways with the club following confirmation that chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia are both departing.

Although the former Czech international was asked to stay with the club for the remainder of the transfer window by new owner Todd Boehly, he is believed to have opted for an immediate departure instead.

Chelse have confirmed the Telegraph’s report on their official website.

‘It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years,” Cech said.

“With the Club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside. I am pleased that the Club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch.”

Following Buck and Granovskaia’s resignations, manager Thomas Tuchel has been granted greater control and responsibility, particularly when it comes to new signings, but there will definitely be some fears among fans.

It isn’t easy suddenly needing to replace the majority of your senior hierarchy – something Manchester United know all about after ex-manager Sir Alex Ferguson and former CEO David Gill both left the club back in 2013.

When it comes to Cech in particular though – the former shot-stopper, who has been in his role since 2019, will be missed. The ex-number one is credited with the discovery of Edouard Mendy – one of the Blues’ most important successful ever signings.

Nevertheless, with the 40-year-old’s time at Stamford Bridge over, rival clubs may be tempted to bring the experienced European on board, but until then, it is certainly going to be interesting to see how Boehly copes without the help of three of the club’s most influential figures.