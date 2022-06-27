Chelsea set for talks with Juventus this week to discuss deal for £63m defender

Chelsea appear to be increasing their efforts to sign Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, however, according to recent reports, the England international is not the only player on the Blues’ agenda this week.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Romeo Agresti, who claims Todd Boehly’s Blues could be set to meet with Juventus on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss a potential deal to sign defender Matthijs De Ligt.

Possible contact between tomorrow and Wednesday between #Juventus and Chelsea for #DeLigt. The Blues are pushing and will try to put on the plate some technical counterparts ??? @goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) June 27, 2022

It is understandable why Chelsea may be targeting a new defender, particularly a centre-back.

The 2020-21 Champions League winners lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at the end of the season after both players failed to agree to contract extensions.

MORE: Exclusive: Newcastle join three clubs in race for Raphinha, Leeds expect agreement this week

Although they still have the likes of Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalabah among their ranks, manager Thomas Tuchel probably wants to install a more household name at the heart of his defence, and there is none better than Juventus’ De Ligt.

Since joining the Old Lady from Ajax back in 2019, the Netherlands international, who is currently valued at £63m (Transfermarkt), has grown to become one of Europe’s most highly-rated defenders.

Still at the tender age of just 22, the future remains bright for De Ligt and when it comes to a manager capable of getting the very best out of him, there are perhaps none better qualified than Tuchel.