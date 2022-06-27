Chelsea set to make second offer for four-time Premier League winner

Chelsea are pressing on in their pursuit of Manchester City and England’s Raheem Sterling.

The Blues, led by new owner Todd Boehly, have identified Sterling as a key summer transfer target and with the Citizens open to the prospect of selling, it may only be a matter of time before the 27-year-old swaps Manchester for London.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who is reporting that despite seeing their opening offer knocked back, the Blues are preparing a second offer.

Chelsea, well informed on Man City open to sell Raheem Sterling and so ready to negotiate after opening bid turned down. New proposal coming soon, as expected. ? #CFC Personal terms already discussed with Sterling, Tuchel is pushing. https://t.co/NcuaJIC2Gz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2022

Chelsea’s pursuit of Sterling has undoubtedly been aided by the fact the winger has just 12 months left on his deal, and failure to extend his stay would see the Premier League champions miss out on a transfer fee slightly further down the line.

Understandably keen to avoid losing the wide-attacker for free next year, this summer looks to be the time that Sterling’s seven years at the Etihad comes to an end.

Since joining from Liverpool back in 2015, Sterling has gone on to feature in 339 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 226 goals along the way.

He was part of the club’s senior squad that has lifted 12 major trophies, including four Premier League titles.