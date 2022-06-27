Chelsea used Lukaku talks to ask about Inter Milan star

Chelsea are in the race to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar who is being hotly chased by Paris Saint-Germain. 

PSG have been working on trying to sign the centre-back for some time and have failed to convince the Nerazzurri to give up their star so far this summer with the French club having already seen a bid of €50m rejected by the Italian club as reported by the Express.

The Serie A side reportedly want €70m in order to part ways with the Slovakia international reports the Express and whether that’s a fee Chelsea are willing to pay remains to be seen.

Chelsea are interested in Milan Skriniar 
According to transfer journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have expressed interest in Skriniar and asked for information on the centre-back during the negotiations for the Romelu Lukaku deal. Di Marzio states that there is the will to deepen the discussion further between the two clubs but PSG will be a problem if the French club really want the player.

Chelsea will not want to get caught in a bidding war with the Ligue 1 champions as there is likely only one winner but if the Blues play their cards smartly, there could be a much-needed quality centre-back on the way to Stamford Bridge.

