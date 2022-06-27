Chelsea used Lukaku talks to ask about Inter Milan star

Chelsea are in the race to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar who is being hotly chased by Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG have been working on trying to sign the centre-back for some time and have failed to convince the Nerazzurri to give up their star so far this summer with the French club having already seen a bid of €50m rejected by the Italian club as reported by the Express.

The Serie A side reportedly want €70m in order to part ways with the Slovakia international reports the Express and whether that’s a fee Chelsea are willing to pay remains to be seen.

According to transfer journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have expressed interest in Skriniar and asked for information on the centre-back during the negotiations for the Romelu Lukaku deal. Di Marzio states that there is the will to deepen the discussion further between the two clubs but PSG will be a problem if the French club really want the player.

Chelsea will not want to get caught in a bidding war with the Ligue 1 champions as there is likely only one winner but if the Blues play their cards smartly, there could be a much-needed quality centre-back on the way to Stamford Bridge.